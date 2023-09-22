ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Five buses filled with band students returned to Farmingdale High School Thursday night. Tragically, one never made it home after crashing upstate.

“It feels like stuff that only happens in movies; it feels completely unreal,” said senior Janae McKoy.

With sadness in their hearts, parents and students lined the streets leading up to campus in solidarity with those killed or injured.

“I have been consoling my kids. They’ve been hysterical thinking it could have even been them,” said Yolanda Aponte.

One by one, students reunited with and hugged their parents, back from an ill-fated weekend camping trip to Pennsylvania.

“I’m really emotional because my son took the band trip,” said Aponte.

Thomas Haggerty went last year. He fondly remembered 43-year-old band leader Gina Pellettiere, who was killed.

“She was easily one of the best in the school, always full of energy, happy and uplifting people,” said Haggerty.

Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker watched Pellettiere grow up. She remembered her love for music, her young daughter and her students.

“She did it out of the love for what she did and the love for her kids,” said Walker.

Parents and students said the other woman killed was 77-year-old chaperone Beatrice Ferrari.

“They’re friends and companions together had a weekend planned of fun and musicianship. Unfortunately, the day ended in tragedy,” said Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County.

Superintendent of Schools Paul Defendini wrote a letter to the community saying: