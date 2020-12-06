Sheriff: Defiant NYC bar owner struck deputy with his car

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say the co-owner of a bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions was arrested early Sunday after running over a deputy with his car.
Sheriff Joseph Fucito says 34-year-old Danny Presti ran from Mac’s Public House after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment.
Presti is accused of getting into a car, running over a deputy and not stopping even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood.
Latest coronavirus headlines
- CVS, Walgreens begin Wisconsin nursing home vaccinations
- Novavax starts late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in United States
- More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need to share your COVID-19 test first
- As COVID-19 rises in US, shootings, killings are also up
The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Charges against Presti are pending.
An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the bar’s owners.