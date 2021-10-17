Shooting at Pennsylvania mall, multiple people injured

LANCASTER, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania mall Sunday, police said.

The Lancaster City Police Department told NewsNation affiliate WHTM that multiple people were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and multiple people were in custody.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat or danger to the public as of 3:11 p.m.

Park City Center, a shopping mall in Lancaster County, would be closed until Monday, police said.

An employee who was at the mall during the time of the reported shooting told WHTM that once shots were fired, the employees were told to run to the back room of their store. They were then evacuated later on.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the mall around 2:26 p.m. for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries, according to Lancaster Online.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

NewsNation affiliate WHTM contributed to this report.