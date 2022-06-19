(NewsNation) — Law enforcement authorities say there was a shooting in the nation’s capital Sunday evening.

The DC Police Department reports that multiple people have been shot, including one Metropolitan Police officer. The DC Police Union says one of its members has been taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators have rushed to the area of 14th and U Street Northwest for the shooting investigation. DC police shared on social media that they are looking for a man 5’4″ in height with curly hair and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description is urged not to approach them or take action, but to instead call 911 immediately.

A news conference is expected to happen soon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.