(NewsNation) — Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the Peruvian Embassy to the United States in Washington Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported in the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

“Police are at the scene of the Peruvian Embassy where a person tried to enter the building and was shot by Secret Service agents,” D.C. police said to NewsNation. “The offender’s condition is not known. D.C. police are assisting the Secret Service, the Peruvian Embassy is the Secret Service’s jurisdiction.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.