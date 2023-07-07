Friend of slain Lyft driver helped him escape Afghanistan

(NewsNation) — Friends and family are mourning the death of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a Lyft driver who was found shot to death inside his car in Washington, D.C.

One of those friends is retired Lt. Col. Matthew Butler, who worked closely with Yar, an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

Butler has known Yar since he was ten years old, when the Afghan national first began interacting with U.S. soldiers in 2009.

“He kind of wouldn’t go away,” Butler said.

The young Yar was constantly hanging around the Army Special Forces members, who began to pay him and give him tasks like sweeping and raking rocks. Eventually, he taught himself English and was promoted to an interpreter.

“He ended up serving nearly two decades of his 31-year life for U.S. Special Forces,” Butler said.

Yar worked as an interpreter alongside the Army for ten years before coming to America. Butler helped him get out of Afghanistan by connecting him with an organization evacuating interpreters during the U.S. withdrawal from the country in 2021.

“There was literally probably hundreds of texts a day,” between Butler, Yar and humanitarian groups aiding the evacuation.

Yar was killed July 3 after dropping off a Lyft customer and — presumably — waiting on another. No suspects are in custody.

NewsNation digital producer Sean Noone contributed to this report.