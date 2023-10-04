Snoopy balloon getting makeover for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thanksgiving is just 51 days away, and NewsNation affiliate WPIX is getting a first look at two new balloons that will be featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Snoopy, the lovable beagle from Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, is getting a makeover and will be featured as “beagle scout Snoopy,” according to Macy’s website.

The second balloon features a first for the parade: an NFT collection. The digital brand Cool Cats will debut its mascot “Blue Cat” and its friend “Chugs” the milk carton.

The official lineup of performers has yet to be announced. The parade kicks off on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.