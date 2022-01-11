(NewsNation Now) — A mass of bitter-cold air swept into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to much of the New England region.

Blustery winds will add an extra bite to the cold snap, with widespread wind chills below zero throughout the Northeast and as low as 40 below zero in northern Maine, according to NWS.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect and extend from Upstate New York to Maine.

High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to make it out of the teens and 20s for much of the eastern two-thirds of the country, according to the National Weather Service.

Schools in Massachusetts’ three largest cities — Boston, Worcester and Springfield — canceled classes, saying they did not want children standing outside for extended periods of time waiting for buses.

Syracuse, New York, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Burlington, Vermont, were among communities that also closed public schools. The closures came just a few days after many schools closed on Friday due to snow.

Residents are urged to wear appropriate clothing when outdoors, including a hat and gloves. Low temperatures can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the NWS.

Fortunately, this punch of cold air won’t hang around long as more seasonable temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s are forecast to arrive by Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

