Starbucks closes Manhattan area stores due to ‘potential protests’

NEW YORK CITY (NewsNation Now) — Select Starbucks stores in the Manhattan area were closed Sunday due to potential protests in the city, a spokesperson confirmed.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping partner (employee) and customer safety top of mind, local leaders have made the decision to close select stores in the Manhattan area due to potential protests happening today,” a spokesperson told NewsNation.

The stores are expected to reopen Monday and Starbucks said it was made out of concern for their employees.

“This decision was also made with the understanding that a large portion of our partners live outside Manhattan, and we did not want to risk a situation where they would not be easily able to return home if there was disruption to transit systems.”

As of Sunday afternoon, no major protests or disruptions have been reported in New York City.