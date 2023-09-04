Support of offshore wind farms falls among New Jersey residents

Land-based windmills turn in the wind in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 28, 2022. On July 3, 2023, Atlantic Shores, the approved developer of New Jersey’s third offshore wind farm, said it, too, wants a tax break or other financial assistance, hinting that its project might not be able to be done without the kind of assistance New Jersey lawmakers granted the week before to a competitor, Orsted, which has approval to build two of the state’s three approved offshore wind farms. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

(NewsNation) — Most people in New Jersey support the development of offshore wind energy, but that level of support has fallen as residents express concerns over whale beaching and impacts of onshore tourism.

A study out of Monmouth University found 54% of New Jersey residents favor placing wind farms off the state’s coast, compared to 40% of people who opposed the idea.

About 76% supported offshore wind farms in 2019. Approval was higher still between 2008 and 2011, ranging between 80% and 84% according to the university.

While support among Democrats has remained somewhat stable since 2019, Republican backing has fallen from 69% to 28% in the past four years. Independent support similarly fell from 77% to 52%, the university found.

“There was a time when wind energy was not really a political issue. It consistently received widespread bipartisan support for more than a decade. That is no longer the case,” Director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute Patrick Murray said in an official statement.

New Jersey residents who oppose offshore wind farms pointed to potential harm to shore tourism and whales washing up on New Jersey beaches.

There are no known links between recent large whale mortalities and ongoing offshore wind surveys, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.