(NewsNation) — A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a 17-year-old Connecticut boy dead and three others injured at a house party Saturday night.

The suspect, from Milford, Connecticut, was charged with murder and three counts of assault in the first degree, NewsNation local affiliate WTNH reported.

Police said the suspect, who was held on a $2 million bond, will be arraigned in juvenile court.

WTNH said the teen who was stabbed was James McGrath, of Shelton, Connecticut.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the incident, and said the suspect and victim were “aware” of each other.

Emergency crews responded to a residence at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on a report of a fight and a stabbing. When they arrived, police found numerous teenagers outside the residence.

“Many in the Shelton Police Department, including myself, have teenage children, which made it especially difficult to work this case,” Detective Richard Bango, Shelton Police Department, said, according to WTNH.

Fairfield Prep High School, where McGrath was a junior, said he was on the football and lacrosse teams. On Sunday, there was a private prayer service attended by 1,000 people and a schoolwide service Monday, according to the Fairfield Facebook page.

The school has members of its leadership team, priests, ministers and counselors available to help students through the grieving process.

“Many described Jim as a wonderfully happy person with a big heart who was a loving friend to many. He loved his school, Fairfield Prep, and he excelled as an athlete in every sport he chose,” McGrath’s obituary said. “His loyalty and support of his team members were known to all and his teammates and coaches treasured his dedication and willingness to work hard so that the team could be the very best it could possibly be. It was never just about Jimmy — it was always about the team.”