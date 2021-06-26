Suspect arrested in New York sidewalk shooting that put 2 children in the crossfire

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man who opened fire on a Bronx, New York sidewalk, injuring his intended victim while nearly shooting two young children, has been arrested, police said Friday.

According to the New York Police Department, 27-year-old Michael Lopez faces a slew of charges, including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, attempted reckless endangerment. and more.

Lopez was found at his stepfather’s house in Harlem. He has five prior arrests and is on parole for an attempted murder which he was arrested for in 2014.

The Manhattan man has five prior arrests, including for robbery, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. His most recent arrest was in 2020.

Police believe Lopez is a member of the Make It Happen Boys gang.

The arrest comes after authorities released an image last Saturday of the man they were looking for in connection to the shooting that shocked the city.

Latest News

Police said Lopez walked up and opened fire on a 24-year-old man in the Bronx, on the evening of June 17. Video of the incident shows two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, caught up in the dangerous melee.

Miraculously, neither of the children were wounded amid the chaos.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back and both legs, and was taken to a nearby hospital by private means, police said at the time.

Police say they’re still looking for an accomplice of Lopez in connection with the shooting.