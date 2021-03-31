Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect wanted in a brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Police Department.

The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes’ Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

In a separate statement, police identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38, of New York City, and said he faces charges of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was walking in midtown Manhattan, a few blocks from Times Square, when a man approached her and kicked her in the abdomen, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The man then stomped on the woman’s face several times while hurling anti-Asian sentiments at her before casually walking away, police said. The woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Surveillance video released by police showed two people who appeared to be security guards at a nearby building standing by and failing to intervene. They’ve been suspended pending an investigation. Their union said it had information that they had called for help immediately.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.