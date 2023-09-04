Suspect robs 14-year-old of $7 on the subway: NYPD

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a 14-year-old boy riding a southbound No. 2 train on Aug. 28. (Credit: DCPI)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a 14-year-old boy riding a southbound No. 2 train in the Bronx on Aug. 28.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Police said the suspect displayed a firearm and asked the boy for money.

The boy gave the suspect $7 before running to safety at the 219th Street station, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).