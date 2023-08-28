Suspect wanted for assaulting woman after anti-LGBTQ remark: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman after he made an anti-LGBTQ remark toward her in Hudson River Park, according to the NYPD.

Police said the victim was jogging in the park on Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her and made the remark. The man allegedly smacked the woman in the face, causing her to fall and suffer minor lacerations, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being around 30 years old and about 6’2″ in height. He was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, gray shorts and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).