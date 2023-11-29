Tar balls, oil found on New Jersey beaches: officials

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Tar balls and oil found along the Jersey Shore have prompted an investigation from several agencies.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Monmouth County officials are investigating reports of tar balls and oil found near the Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park on Tuesday. The tar balls range in size and texture, officials said.

A fly-over conducted Tuesday afternoon did not find any oil in the water. Crews are evaluating the shoreline and waterways from Sea Bright to Long Branch, and additional personnel are investigating the source of the tar balls, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has also opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund in order to “swiftly initiate response actions, and an oil spill removal organization has begun shoreline assessment and clean up,” according to officials.

Officials are advising beachgoers and mariners to avoid contact with the tar balls. There were no reports of impacted wildlife.

Anyone who notices any tar balls or oil sheen in the area should contact the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.