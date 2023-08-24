Teen accused of killing man with a rock near the Hudson River in NYC

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A teen is accused of killing a man when he hit him in the head with a rock near the Huson River shoreline in Manhattan Wednesday, police said.

Authorities found the 42-year-old victim unconscious with a head injury in the river near 158th Street and Riverside Drive in Washington Heights at around 5 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said Miguel Cortez, 19, allegedly struck the man in the head with a rock after they got into an argument near the shoreline. The blow caused the victim to fall into the water, police said.

The FDNY Marine Unit pulled the man out of the river. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators said Cortez and the victim knew each other but it was unclear how.

Cortez, a Bronx resident, was arrested near the scene and charged with murder, the NYPD said.