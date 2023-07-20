Tentative deal reached to avoid Broadway strike

Pedestrians walk past Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre in New York where the long-running musical “The Lion King” has moved, June 13, 2006. Disney shifted “The Lion King” to the Minskoff to make room for the new Disney production “Mary Poppins” at the New Amsterdam Theatre. (AP Photo/Cameron Bloch)

Update: A tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract” was reached Thursday between the Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The contract is pending ratification by the bargaining unit.

Original story is below.

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Hollywood writers have been on strike for three months, now Broadway could soon go dark.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which includes stagehands and make-up artists, is calling for a vote after long and unsuccessful negotiations. The workers have until 2 a.m. Friday to vote, meaning Broadway could go dark in less than a day.

Twenty-eight of Broadway’s 30 productions, including “Hamilton,” “Aladdin,” “Lion King,” and “Harry Potter,” would be impacted.

The last Broadway union strike was in 2007 and it lasted 17 days.