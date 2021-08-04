The Donlon Report: Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit, AP says

(NewsNation Now) — A majority of state Assembly members support beginning impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he doesn’t resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, according to an Associated Press count Wednesday.

At least 86 of the body’s 150 members have said publicly or told The AP that they favored initiating the process of ousting the third-term Democratic governor if he doesn’t quit. It takes a simple majority to authorize an impeachment trial.

State assemblymen, Democrat Tom Abinanti and Republican Will Barclay tell Joe Donlon they both agree the governor should step down.

“I was one of the first to call for the governor’s resignation when the charges first surfaced several months ago,” Abinanti said. “I think we have seen that he’s been distracted and has not been able to run the state and for the good of the state, the governor should step down.”

“I haven’t heard one person come out and in support, whether Republican or Democrat, or anyone else, saying that he should stay on,” Barclay said. “If he doesn’t resign, I think obviously, I believe the assembly should move forward. And we ought to start impeachment proceedings, but I hope he sees a light.”

Cuomo denies making any inappropriate sexual advances and insists the findings don’t reflect the facts.

Abinanti is a member of the Judiciary Committee. He says they are looking into the allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment, the governor’s actions with respect to nursing homes, his alleged abuse of office and whether he avoided any discussion of dangers at the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. On Monday, they will get a status report from lawyers.

“I don’t know what we’re waiting for,” Barclay said. “Surely there are other issues that the governor is being investigated for. And that’s great, and they can continue on with that investigation. But I think the time is now to start the impeachment proceedings if the governor doesn’t resign forthright.”

“We’ve got to be prepared to present the evidence in trial and be able to win that trial if we decide to impeach,” Abinanti said.

See the full interview in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News