THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stole insurance checks totaling more than $40,000 from a 70-year-old man last month, police said Sunday.

The suspect first swiped a check for $6,370 and deposited it into his account at a Capital One ATM on Dyckman Street on June 16, according to the NYPD.

Ten days later, the thief allegedly deposited a check for $35,895 into his account at the Capital One ATM on West181st Street, authorities said.  

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Police released a photo of the suspect but a description was not provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

