Thieves target Chanel, luxury stores in string of NYC robberies

MANHATTAN (WPIX) — After a group of thieves were captured on camera ransacking a Chanel store in New York City, police released new footage of the group robbing another Manhattan retailer.

Police believe the same group is behind 23 similar robberies over the past five months at luxury stores across Manhattan, the NYPD said late Thursday.

The new surveillance video shows the thieves exiting a Manhattan Moncler store with heaps of what appear to be stolen jackets.

Other locations that have been robbed include the Prada store on Madison Avenue, Thom Browne on Hudson Street and Cos on Spring Street, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a phone briefing Thursday night.

The individuals depicted in these videos are responsible for multiple robberies/burglaries of high end retail stores in Manhattan. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying these individuals. — Chief Rodney Harrison

He said police believe between three and nine people are involved in the larcenies.

Officials said the heists started back in September, with the Chanel incident being the most recent on Tuesday. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. EST, at the Spring Street store.

Four people entered the business and began quickly removing handbags, police said. In total, 44 bags were stolen, with a value totaling $165,000, according to the NYPD.

Security guards at the store said one of the suspects showed the butt of a gun, according to officers. However, Harrison said most of the incidents have not been violent.

Speaking on the robbery pattern, officials said the individuals rent vehicles from New Jersey to carry out their robberies, and often use stolen license plates.

While police said they have some persons of interest, the suspects have capitalized on the now-widespread use of face coverings.

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.