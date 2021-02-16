Thousands without power after wintry mix hits Northeast

NEW JERSEY (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of residents across New York and New Jersey were without power Tuesday morning after a wintry mix of sleet and rain hit the region overnight.

Local utility companies had resolved most outages by early Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Jersey Central Power & Light said just over 100 customers were without power, most of which were across Somerset County.

PSE&G New Jersey’s outage map showed about 335 customers were without power, the majority of which were located in Middlesex County.

Power was fully restored in Hoboken late Monday night after a transformer explosion in the city left more than 15,000 people in the dark Monday night.

Meanwhile, in New York, Con Edison’s outage map showed about 736 customers without power as of 1:45 p.m., with most outages seen in Brooklyn, followed by Queens and the Bronx.

The storm overwhelmed power grids across the country, carrying heavy snow and freezing rain into the Northeast and the Deep South and left behind painfully low temperatures. Wind-chill warnings extended from Canada into Mexico.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.