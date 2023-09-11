Timeline: Pennsylvania Inmate Danelo Cavalcante’s escape

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

(NewsNation) — It has been over a week since Danelo Cavalcante, the Pennsylvania inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend, escaped Chester County Prison.

There have since been multiple sightings of Cavalcante, 34, but he has still been able to evade police apprehension since he fled Aug. 31.

Here is a timeline of the events leading up to Cavalcante’s escape and what has happened since then.

Aug. 22

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the April 2021 killing of his former girlfriend. He had been convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing on Aug. 16, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The victim’s children had witnessed the stabbing and ran for help during the attack. Cavalcante left the scene before police arrived but was arrested hours later after police tracked him to Virginia, the DA’s Office said.

Detectives said Cavalcante, who had a history of domestic violence, killed the victim after she threatened to expose him to the police over an open murder warrant he had in Brazil.

Aug. 31: 8:50 a.m

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison while waiting for a transfer to state prison.

This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante escaping from Chester County prison on Aug. 31, 2023. Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. He escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison. (Chester County Prison via AP)

Sept. 4

There are multiple reported sightings of Cavalcante between Thursday, when he escaped, and a Monday, Sept. 4 news conference. He was spotted shortly after midnight Saturday by residential security cameras near the prison. Authorities confirmed Cavalcante was seen a total of four times within a 2-mile radius since he first escaped.

“I know it’s stressful for the community. But I want to assure you that all of us up here, and our respective offices are working diligently to bring this to a conclusion as quickly as possible,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at the time.

Sept. 5

Longwood Gardens, a popular tourist spot in the area, announces on Twitter that its trail cameras captured images of Calvacante overnight. The gardens shared these images with the Pennsylvania State Police. Longwood Gardens remains closed for the next few days but announces it will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Sept. 6

Security footage of Cavalcante’s escape is released. The video shows him “crab-walking” up a wall, bracing his hands against one wall and feet against another, before climbing out of camera range. He had gone through razor wire to break out, officials said.

“While we believe the security measures we had in place were sufficient, they’ve proven otherwise, and we will move quickly to enhance our security measures,” the prison’s acting warden, Howard Holland, said.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said it would conduct a thorough criminal investigation into the escape.

Sept. 8

Police confirm that the corrections officer on duty when convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped was fired.

That officer had been with the force for 18 years.

Sept. 9 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Baily’s Dairy said on its Facebook page that its delivery van was stolen while “we were still here working.” Cavalcante was seen driving this vehicle, which had a refrigeration unit on the top, but later abandoned it. Police believe he did so, at least partly, because it had been low on fuel.

“We are still working with LE to help with the investigation,” Baily’s Dairy wrote. “We really do not have any other information at this time, and are just as disappointed as everyone that he broke through the perimeter in Longwood. We appreciate the support of the community and continuing efforts of Law Enforcement.”

The theft wasn’t noticed for hours, and in the meantime, Cavalcante traveled more than 20 miles northeast to East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville.

Sept. 9, a little after/before 10 p.m.

Cavalcante went to the East Pikeland Township home of a person he worked with years ago a little before 10 p.m., but the homeowner was at dinner with his family and didn’t respond. The homeowner called police when he returned and reviewed his doorbell video.

Shortly after leaving East Pikeland, Cavalcante went to the Phoenixville area home of another associate who wasn’t home.

NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert spoke to the family of the people Cavalcante visited, who said they immediately called 911.

“My family is afraid,” the person told Lambert, adding that they do not support what Cavalcante is doing and want him held accountable.

Doorbell video images show Cavalcante with a cleanshaven face and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt.

PA State Troopers and other law enforcement officers are on the scene in Nantmeal Village as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante moved to northern Chester County Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Sept. 11

Police announced at a news conference that they’ve increased the reward for info leading to Cavalcante’s apprehension.

At the conference, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said police are no longer using a containment model to find Danelo Cavalcante but are instead putting into place a “variety of investigative resources.”

“We continue to receive tips and information from the public and are following up on those,” Bivens said.