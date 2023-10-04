New York City Halloween Dog Parade back on after cancellation

A dog in a costume as Regan from the movie The Exorcist attends the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan in New York City on October 20, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is back on after parade volunteers and a dog wellness company joined forces to keep the event from shutting down.

It was announced back in late September that the parade was “canceled for the foreseeable future” amid financial issues and construction at the park.

Get Joy, a dog wellness company based in Connecticut, is helping to fund and put together this year’s parade, organizers said.

“It’s a celebration of joy, creativity and the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged best friends. It’s basically the Met Gala for the Canine Community. We’ve been overcome by the amazing display of support from our community, so call the pup-arazzi: the show will go on!” said Fern Watt, a writer and communications officer for the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run, which organizes the canine parade.

The parade will be held on Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Around 600,000 dogs call New York City their home, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

