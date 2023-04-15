Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

(NewsNation) — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire in rural Maine Saturday, fire officials said.

Three locomotive engines and six rail cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring derailed in a wooded area, which sparked a small forest fire. Officials on the scene said the hazardous materials are not at risk of leaking or catching fire, according to a press release.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents “to stay clear!” It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a photo that accompanied the Facebook post, it appears that about four rail cars derailed. A small fire can be seen, with black smoke wafting across what looks like a snow-covered forest.

Officials have determined the derailment poses no threat to public safety, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

Three railroad employees were sent to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Saturday news release stated.

Somerset County Emergency Management and 911 Director Michael Smith confirmed that the derailment had occurred and that multiple state and local responders were on the scene. He said more details would be provided later in the afternoon.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of fresh water in the state.

“An early assessment indicates that the derailment may have been caused by a build-up of melting ice and debris that washed out part of the railroad track,” the press release stated.

The derailment is the latest to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks in Ohio and Minnesota involving hazardous chemicals prompted evacuations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.