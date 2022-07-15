Trump, adult children to testify in NY civil probe next week

FILE – Donald Trump, left, his son Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel, in Washington, Sept. 10, 2013. Former President Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday, July 15, 2022, in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify next week in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, not on Friday as previously agreed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and son Donald Jr. also will be questioned under oath next week, the person said.

A June 8 court-ordered agreement had called for all three to appear for testimony starting on Friday, July 15, and concluding by the following week.

A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined comment.

In January, James said the investigation had uncovered significant evidence the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, overstated asset values to obtain favorable loans and understated the values to get tax breaks.

The Trumps had sought to avoid questioning. Their depositions will not be conducted in public.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, did not respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Trump’s adult children declined comment.

Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing, and called the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.