(NewsNation) — Two women were stabbed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday afternoon, causing the midtown Manhattan building to be evacuated.

Both women are in stable condition and are likely to survive, NewsNation local affiliate WPIX said. They were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said the man, a regular at the museum, stabbed the women when he was denied entrance because his membership had been revoked after two disorderly conduct incidents on two separate dates.

The man, upset at not being allowed in, jumped over the museum’s reception desk and stabbed two employees in the back, collarbone and neck.

“This was a rapidly unfolding, spontaneous incident,” Miller said.

Police are locating the man now, Miller said. A video showed him leaving the museum after the stabbing.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on what happened, his press secretary Fabien Levy said on Twitter.

“This appears to be an isolated, criminal incident,” he wrote. “The mayor will continue to monitor the situation and the progress of the two victims.”

