Philadelphia house fire leaves undisclosed number dead

PHILADELPHIA (NewsNation Now) — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused fatalities, according to authorities, who declined to say how many people died.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and saw flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

Multiple local news outlets reported that at least eight people were dead after the fire. NewsNation is working to confirm those reports. Neighbors told local reporters that children lived in the house.

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Multiple fatalities have been confirmed in the fire. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. local time.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.