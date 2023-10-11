US rallies demand safe return of Americans amid Israel conflict

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Thousands attend a ‘New York Stands With Israel’ vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — As the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East continues, concerns intensify and the list of unanswered questions grows regarding what it will take to ensure the safe return of Americans.

Many people are tirelessly working day and night to reunite with their loved ones. However, with limited flights out of Israel and the U.S. State Department offering no assurance, this endeavor is incredibly frustrating.

From New York City to Miami and all across the nation, the Jewish solidarity rallies continue to gain momentum, with an increasing number of Jewish Americans and organizations uniting to raise funds for the urgent assistance of civilians in need.

“To date, UJA Federation of NY has released $10 million from our endowment and we have already raised another $30 million from the New York Jewish community,” said Marc Rowan, of the UJA-Federation New York.

In New York City, nearly 100,000 Jewish residents call the Borough Park section of Brooklyn home. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, and Attorney General Tish James were among those who addressed the thousands in attendance at ‘New York Stands with Israel,’ a rally and vigil in support of the Israeli people currently living in a war zone.

The daily rallies taking place across the country are urgent appeals to bring Americans back home.

The Hamas attacks on Israel Saturday killed more than 900 Israelis, and more than 100 have been kidnapped.

U.S. officials confirmed 14 Americans were killed, with at least 20 others taken hostage. The urgency to find those Americans is fierce — the FBI is now working with Israeli security forces to find the hostages.

“They are responsible to bring the U.S. citizens back home safe and sound,” said Nahar Neta, whose mother is missing. “We expect nothing less.”

New York U.S. Rep. Daniel Goldman and his family narrowly managed to depart Israel over the weekend. He said a U.S. military airlift operation out of Israel wouldn’t be the best use of resources, but rather said the fastest way to get Americans out is by restoring commercial airline service.

Palestinian Americans who are trapped in Gaza have been informed that their potential exit route out of the region may be through Egypt.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing bombings in Gaza, Israeli forces report they’ve targeted and struck more than a thousand Hamas targets.