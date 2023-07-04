USS Intrepid: Celebrating 80 years of heroism and history

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — This year marks a significant milestone for the USS Intrepid as it celebrates its 80th anniversary, proudly moored along the Hudson River.

Originally launched in 1943, this aircraft carrier embarked on a journey serving valiantly in World War II. Despite enduring kamikaze attacks and a torpedo strike, it eventually transitioned into a floating museum that encapsulates America’s rich historical tapestry for over four decades.

America’s independence was earned through the blood, sweat, sacrifice, and bravery of countless men and women who served with honor. Some paid the ultimate price in defense of America’s democracy and independence.

Throughout history, America’s military prowess has remained unmatched, with the USS Intrepid standing as a testament to its formidable strength. This majestic vessel played a pivotal role in America’s war arsenal.

“You can’t miss Intrepid. It’s this huge, massive gray aircraft carrier in the middle of New York Harbor,” said Intrepid Museum executive vice president David Winters. “It’s a very, very unique place. It’s a wonderful place for New Yorkers and visitors from all over the world to come.”

The Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum attracts more than one million people annually.

Among its features is the flight deck’s display of authentically restored aircraft. The Lockheed A-12 supersonic spy plane is one of the largest aircraft on display. Adjacent to it is the renowned F-14 Tomcat, forever etched in popular culture thanks to its iconic role in the blockbuster film ‘Top Gun’.

“We have a concorde aircraft; concordes flew for several decades. And we have the space shuttle Enterprise, which was the first space shuttle; that covers the space age almost up to the present,” Winters said. “So that’s a long period of history that this museum covers.”

Inside the museum, visitors can immerse themselves in interactive exhibits, flight simulators, and documentaries for visitors to watch and learn. While the maritime museum section combines entertainment and education for visitors.

“It’s very important to us. We want to tell the story of the men, it was only men at the time, but the men who served on board the ship, and also the men and women who served in the space program, and NASA and civilian space program,” Winters said.

Many visitors are privileged to cross paths with the brave individuals who once served on the Intrepid, as the esteemed veterans frequently grace the premises.

As the U.S. celebrates Independence Day, it’s a time to honor not only these distinguished veterans but also the more than one million men and women currently serving in all six branches of America’s armed forces.

“July Fourth is a special day for all Americans. It’s very special for us because a big part of the stories we tell here at the Intrepid is about the men who served on the ship are former crew members. A lot of these former crew members are still around,” Winters said.

Additionally, the Intrepid is home to the Submarine USS Growler, which served from 1958 to 1964. It holds the distinction of being the only publicly accessible nuclear missile submarine in the U.S.