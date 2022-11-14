UVA shooting suspect at large after three killed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NewsNation) — A suspect is at large who allegedly shot and killed at least three people and wounded two others at the University of Virginia late Sunday, according to the university’s president.

The shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university posted on social media.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student at the university, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy jacket and red shoes. The UVA Police Department said he may be driving a black SUV with the license plate number TXZ3580.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.” Authorities have also warned the public to shelter in place.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert early Monday morning notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm.” The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the campus. Classes were cancelled for Monday.

Ryan’s letter confirmed that the suspect, who he said was a student, was still at large Monday morning.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

For family and friends with questions about the incident, UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.