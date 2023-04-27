Passenger with ‘vampire straw’ arrested at Boston airport

(NewsNation) — A passenger was arrested at Logan International Airport in Boston on Monday after attempting to bring a “vampire straw” onto a flight, according to multiple reports.

The “vampire straw” is a plastic drinking straw with a sharp, pointed end that can be used to puncture the skin of a person’s neck and suck their blood.

The item was discovered by Transportation Security Administration officers during a routine security check.

According to the Boston Globe, the passenger, identified as 34-year-old John Smith, initially denied knowing anything about the “vampire straw” when questioned by TSA officers. However, Smith eventually admitted to owning the item and claimed that he had purchased it as a Halloween prop.

The TSA turned the “vampire straw” over to the Massachusetts State Police, who arrested Smith and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon.

Smith was released on bail and is due to appear in court May 10.

The incident has raised concerns about the potential danger of unusual items being brought onto flights.

In a statement to USA Today, the TSA said, “Passengers are reminded that they are responsible for the contents of their carry-on and checked bags. It is important to remember that even seemingly harmless items, such as novelty props or souvenirs, may be prohibited from being brought onboard an aircraft.”