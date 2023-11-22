2 dead in vehicle that exploded at Rainbow Bridge on US, Canada border

(NewsNation) — Two people were found dead in a vehicle that exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls, multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, reported.

On X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, the FBI field office in Buffalo said they are investigating the “very fluid” situation, and declined to give any more details at this time.

The City of Niagara Falls said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S., according to NewsNation local affiliate WIVB. All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday because of the incident. Rainbow Bridge, The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Whirlpool Bridge are all closed at this time, WIVB reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials were “taking this extraordinary seriously,” and the White House said President Joe Biden was “closely following developments.”

The New York Police Department said it has sent officers upstate to support efforts on the ground.

Thick smoke could be seen in videos taken at the scene. Sources told NewsNation a Customs and Border Protection officer suffered minor injuries, but is currently OK.

In response to the incident, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it will be increasing security system-wide. Cars coming into the Buffalo Airport will undergo security checks and travelers will see extra screenings, the NFTA said.

“The Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are fully operational,” the NFTA said in a statement. “We advise travelers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel.”

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said travelers can expect increased law enforcement and canine presence at airports nationwide. The spokesperson added TSA has multiple layers of security seen and unseen in situations like this.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she directed the New York State Police to work with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.

“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” she said on X. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said they are “closely monitoring” the situation on the Rainbow Bridge crossing as well.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was briefed by staff in New York state on the explosion and is in touch with his Canadian counterparts.

“Travelers in the area should follow instructions & updates from law enforcement and state officials on travel impacts,” he said.

Erie County’s Rath Building, Old County Hall and Family Court closed early based on an “abundance of caution” a statement from County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, though he said there are no known risks or threats.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.