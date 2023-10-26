Who are the victims of the Maine shootings?

LEWISTON, Maine (NewsNation) — Shootings at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, have left at least 18 people dead and 13 more injured.

In a press conference, Gov. Janet Mills confirmed seven victims were found at the Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley in Lewiston, and eight victims were killed at the Schemengees Bar & Grille. Another three victims died at the hospital.

Authorities have not officially released or confirmed the identities of the shootings’ victims, but many friends and families have come forward to share their stories about their loved ones lost.

Tricia Asselin, 53

Tricia Asselin, 53, was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston, Maine. (Credit: Tricia Asselin via Facebook)

Tricia Asselin was killed while trying to call 911 when the shooter opened fire at Just-In-Time Recreation, her mother, Alicia Lachance, confirmed. The 53-year-old’s sister was also at the bowling alley during the shooting, but was trampled and pulled out a door.

One of Asselin’s former co-workers at the bowling alley described her as “a complete angel.”

“She always made my shift worth looking forward to. Constant laughs. She had the biggest heart. From giving me her leftover snacks, rides home, letting me rant about work, she would even surprise me with samples to Bath and Body Works because she knew I loved them,” Asselin’s friend, Taylor Doyle, said.

Doyle said Asselin cared about others more than herself.

“She treated me like a daughter, and I’ll never forget the love she had and shared with me. Rest in peace Tricia,” Doyle said.

Bob Violette, 76

Retiree Bob Violette, 76, devoted himself to his volunteer job coaching the youth bowling league that was practicing Wednesday night, said Patrick Poulin, whose teenage son has been a member for three years.

“He’s taught so many people over the years how to bowl, and he wasn’t getting paid,” he said. “We’ve really been focused on trying to keep the sport alive, and Bob was really an integral part of that.”

Violette’s daughter confirmed his death to WBZ-TV. Poulin described him as unfailingly approachable and caring.

“Sometimes kids are having a hard time for whatever reason, discouraged or something,” he said. “He was great at picking them up and getting them to move along from that issue and get things going in the right direction.”

Two weeks ago, Poulin was at the bowling center with his son and offered him some tips. His son resisted, but eventually took the advice and bowled a great game.

“You gave him some good instructions, so when are you going to get out here and coach with me?” Violette asked him.

Poulin replied that he’d have to think about it. Asked Thursday if he’d consider it now, he said, “Someone’s got to step back in.”

Michael Deslauriers II

Michael Deslauriers’ father confirmed on social media his son was one of those killed at Just-In-Time Recreation. His father — who shares the same name — said his son and his friend Jason Walker were both killed, trying to charge at the shooter to make sure their significant others and several children were safe.

His sister Vicky Roy told ABC News her brother loved golf and bowling.

“He had a knack for making people laugh. A lot of times my brother was quick to crack a joke when he really shouldn’t,” she said. “My brother was also very selfless. He would do anything for anybody.”

Jason Walker

Jason Walker and his good friend of Michael Deslauriers II were at Just-In-Time Recreation when the shooter started spraying bullets. The two of them jumped into action after shielding their wives and kids, trying to stop the suspect. Walker and Deslaurier II were both shot and killed trying to subdue the shooter, Michael Deslauriers Sr. confirmed on Sabattus Historical Society’s Facebook page.

Walker volunteered with Deslauriers Sr. at the Sabattus Historical Society to capture the history of the town.

Tommy Conrad, 34

Just-In-Time Recreation’s new manager, Tommy Conrad, was among those who died while trying to subdue the gunman who opened fire at the bowling alley Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Conrad had a 9-year-old daughter.

William “Bill” Young, 43

Bill Young was bowling with his 14-year-old son Aaron Young at Just-In-Time Recreation when the gunmen opened fire, killing them both, his brother Rob Young confirmed to Reuters. The two were there participating in their bowling league.

His cousin, Kim McConville, said Bill Young and his son were just “innocent people.”

“Bill was a man dedicated to his family,” McConville, told The Associated Press via social media. “He was a master auto mechanic. Always trying to be a funny guy.”

“Just innocent people out for a night of bowling. This was a children’s event. Who expects a shooter to go into a children’s event? But you know, this is a crazy world that we live in today,” McConville told NECN.

Aaron Young, 14

The 14-year-old was with his father Bill Young at Just-In-Time Recreation for his bowling league when he was killed by the Lewiston gunman Wednesday, according to Reuters. He was an avid bowler with the youth league.

In a statement, the superintendent of Winthrop Public Schools confirmed that a high school freshman and his dad were among those killed. Jim Hodgkin’s statement said an uncle of another high school student was also killed.

“This is a tremendous tragedy for our area, our town, our students, and everyone. This is uncharted territory,” Hodgkin said.

Arthur Strout, 42

Arthur Strout, 42, was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine. (Credit: Eric Edwards)

Arthur Strout was playing pool with his father, Arthur Barnard, at Schemengees Bar and Grille when he was shot and killed Wednesday night, NewsNation confirmed.

Barnard told WCVB he left 10 minutes before the shooting began, and Strout wanted to stay a little bit longer to play a couple more games.

“People loved him. They just loved him,” said Barnard.

Strout left behind a wife and five children. He and his wife, Kristy, had a blended family

“He’s helped me raise my children since they were very, very little,” Kristy Strout told CBS. “His daughter’s only 13 and without a dad because of all of this. Because of one man’s choices, my daughter has to grow up without a father.”

His brother, Eric Edwards, remembers Strout as having a big heart.

“He was the type of guy who would help anyone. His heart was strong, he was an amazing father and husband. Him or anyone that died didn’t deserve this,” Edwards said.

Edwards said his brother was always there for him when he needed him.

“Even at my worst, you always believed in me no matter what. It’s hard to believe you’re really gone. I’ll miss you every day and you will always be in my heart,” Edwards said.

Joseph Walker, 56

Joseph Walker was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine. (Credit: Joseph Walker via Facebook)

Joseph Walker was fatally shot after trying to stop the gunman at Schemengees Bar and Grille, his family told NewsNation.

The 56-year-old was the manager working at the bar when the shooter attacked Wednesday night. Maine State Police told his wife he died after trying to go after the gunman with a long-blade knife.

“They told her my son was a hero,” Joseph’s father, Leroy Walker, told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas. “(He) took a long-blade knife and tried to go after the gunman to stop him from shooting anybody else in the pool hall, grille area. I don’t know where he picked the knife up from. I just know they said a long-blade knife because the gunman shot him and killed him.”

Leroy Walker said it sounds like something his son would do to help others.

“I am proud of him. He was brought up that way. It was always to defend himself and his family. These people have been his family for a lot of years now working at Schemengees. He loved them, and he wasn’t going to let it continue if he could stop it,” Leroy Walker said.

Bryan MacFarlane, 40

Bryan MacFarlane was participating in the cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed by the Lewiston gunman Wednesday, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN.

The 40-year-old was with a deaf community group competing in the tournament, his sister said.

MacFarlane recently moved back to Maine, his sister said. He loved his motorcycle and his dog M&M, the report said.

Brooks said MacFarland was one of the first deaf people in Vermont to earn his commercial truck driving license, according to The Guardian.

Bill Brackett

Bill Brackett was among one of the 11 people killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille, his father William Brackett confirmed to ABC News.

His father said he was a part of a group playing cornhole at the bar.

Joshua Seal

Joshua Seal, a well-known language interpreter, was among those killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille when the gunman opened fire, his wife Elizabeth Seal announced on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you all that Joshua Seal has passed away … no, he was murdered, in the 10/25 shooting in Lewiston. It still feels surreal,” she wrote.

He is survived by his wife and four children, whom he was the “best father” to, the post said.

The family man put his family first, and he loved to attend his children’s sporting events and extracurricular activities, his wife said. Joshua Seal loved traveling, camping and going to the beach together, she said.

He was a sign-language interpreter for Dr. Nirav Shah’s Center for Disease Control pandemic briefings, according to a social media post by the Pine Tree Society.

Steve Vozzella

Steve Vozzella was also killed in the shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille Wednesday, where he was with a group of deaf athletes competing in a cornhole tournament, the Maine Educational Center for Deaf/ Governor Baxter School for the Death confirmed.

Vozzella leaves behind a wife.

Maxx Hathaway

Maxx Hathaway was among those who were killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille on Wednesday, his sister Courtney Hathaway confirmed on social media.

He was eating out with his family at the bar, and shortly after his wife took their daughter home, the suspect started shooting. Maxx Hathaway leaves behind a pregnant wife and two daughters.

“He was a goofy, down-to-earth person, loved to joke around and always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on,” his other sister Kelsay Hathaway wrote on a Gofundme page.

According to the post, their brother loved anime, gaming and playing pool.

Ron Morin

Ron Morin was among friends at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was shot and killed by the Maine gunman Wednesday, Daric Collins confirmed in a social media post.

“We all were supposed to have some laughs tonight at Turfs Cornhole league but it all ended too soon due to unforeseen violence you all will be missed by the Cornhole community,” Collins said.

His niece, Amanda Morin, also posted to social media, saying, “I’m lost for words, life is so unfair sometimes You will be so missed Uncle Ron .”

“He was just always smiling, happy,” Morin’s family member Cecile Francoeur Martin told the Bangor Daily News. “Just one of those people that if you are having a bad day, he was going to make your day better just by his presence.”

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Peyton Brewer-Ross was among those killed when a gunman opened fire in Lewiston, Maine. (Credit: International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers)

Peyton Brewer-Ross was a dedicated pipefitter at Bath Iron Works whose death leaves a gaping void in the lives of his partner, young daughter and friends, members of his union said.

Brewer-Ross, 40, was a 5-year member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6, the union said in a statement. He graduated from an apprenticeship program last year, the union said.

Brewer-Ross loved cornhole, wrestling and comic book heroes, the union said. He would delight colleagues and friends by frequently quoting “Macho Man” Randy Savage, one of his favorite wrestlers.

“Peyton was not just a fellow pipefitter but a friend to many at Bath Iron Works,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan, who is also a Local S6 member and a former Bath Iron Works employee.

Brewer-Ross was a member of the Local S6 Education Committee who loved helping others and was beloved for his good nature and humor, union members said.

“Unfortunately, this horrible tragedy has affected our IAM family in a catastrophic way,” said IAM Resident General Vice President Brian Bryant, a Local S6 member and former Bath Iron Works pipefitter. “We will be there for the families, community and our members in every way needed today and into the future.”

It is unclear at which location Brewer-Ross was killed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.