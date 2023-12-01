Victims tied up by armed robbers in NYC home invasion: NYPD

Police are searching for two suspects who broke into an apartment and stole nearly $12,000 in items and cash in the Bronx (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Bronx apartment, tied up two victims, and stole nearly $12,000 in items and cash.

The armed suspects broke into the apartment on East 176th Street at around 8:39 p.m. on Monday, according to the NYPD. The assailants tied up a 46-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman before stealing jewelry worth $10,000, handbags, and $1,800 in cash, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, police said.

The NYPD on Friday released surveillance images of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).