VIDEO: Asian woman hit with a hammer in New York after mask confrontation

The NYPD asked for the public’s assistance Monday identifying the individual depicted regarding an assault that occurred in Manhattan (NYPD handout).

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A hammer-wielding attacker is wanted for assault after bashing an Asian woman in the head in New York Sunday, according to the New York Police Department.

The 31-year-old victim was walking with someone on West 42nd Street in Manhattan when they were approached by an unknown woman around 8:45 p.m., police said.

“Take off your mask,” the unknown woman told the victim, according to police.

The woman then hit the victim with a hammer, causing lacerations to her head. The victim, who was hospitalized, did not receive life-threatening injuries, officials said.

NYPD investigators said they’re looking into the incident as a bias crime. The attack happened on the same day a rally was held in Queens to end hate against Asians.

Police said the attacker was last seen wearing black jeans and a black shirt. She fled eastbound on 42nd Street.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New York Police Department at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered.

If you or someone you know is experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.