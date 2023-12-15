Video: Crowd attacks Connecticut police

(NewsNation) — Police in Milford, Connecticut, are looking to identify suspects who allegedly attacked a police officer who was chasing a suspect.

The attack reportedly occurred during a street takeover that took place over the weekend.

Police believe the officer was both punched and had an object thrown at him; they also say the crowd harmed his patrol car by jumping on top of it and setting off fireworks.

It’s one of the latest in a spree of street takeovers that have been happening all over the country where crowds take over busy public areas and drive cars around in them, often recklessly.

“What this is is Grand Theft Auto in real life,” said Betsy Branter Smith, a spokeswoman for the National Police Association, comparing the takeovers to the popular video game.

She said the “biggest challenge” is identifying the people who are at these events so they can be held accountable.