VIDEO: Driver drags New York officer with car during traffic stop, police say

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A New York Police Department lieutenant was dragged by a vehicle driven by an alleged drunken driver in Brooklyn early Friday morning, officials said.
The lieutenant had stopped a vehicle in Brownsville around 3:50 a.m. because he suspected the driver was intoxicated, police said.
According to the NYPD, when the lieutenant asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, he took off.
The lieutenant was dragged a few feet before he was able to break free of the vehicle, police said. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.
The driver, Takim Newsom, 32, fled the scene but was later arrested in Nassau County, according to the NYPD.
Charges against Newsom were expected, but had not been filed as of Saturday afternoon.