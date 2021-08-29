Surveillance video stills of a man caught on video robbing a barber at a Bronx barbershop on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Authorities released dramatic video of a New York barber getting robbed at gunpoint, inches from a customer in his chair who was mid-shave.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident happened on Aug. 26 just after 7 p.m. at E.T. Barbershop in the Belmont section of the Bronx borough.

The armed man walked into the barbershop and approached the 27-year-old barber as he was with the customer, who can be seen in surveillance video reclined in a chair, shaving cream on his face.

The unidentified man brandished a handgun he had in the waistband of his shorts and demanded the victim’s property, authorities said.

The barber complied, handing over four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cellphones, and $700 in cash, police said.

According to officials, the footage shows the thief exiting the business, fleeing on foot, heading westbound on East 183rd Street.

The NYPD released the brazen crime surveillance video, hoping the public could help identify the man in the video.

Police described him as between 30 and 35 years old, standing about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white shirt, beige shorts, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).