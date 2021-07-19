Video: NYPD officer saves stabbing victim’s life with empty potato chip bag and tape

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A New York police officer is credited with saving a stabbing victim’s life by using an empty potato chip bag and tape, with the officer’s body camera video capturing his heroic work.

The incident happened on Lenox Avenue in Harlem on July 7. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing, according to a video New York Police Department Chief Rodney Harrison posted on his Twitter account.

Graphic bodycam video shows Officer Rodney Kennedy rush to help the victim bleeding on the ground. Kennedy can be heard telling a bystander to grab a bag of chips and tape from a nearby store.

Kennedy then lies the victim flat on the ground, and with the help of others, uses the empty chip bag and tape to cover the man’s wounds.

This is just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day. @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews @NYPD28Pct pic.twitter.com/DAcF5e2i67 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefOfDept) July 16, 2021

The man was taken to the hospital. According to the attending physician at Harlem Hospital, Kennedy’s actions “saved the victim’s life.”

“This is just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day,” Harrison said.

The victim’s identity was not released. Officials haven’t released an update on the victim’s condition.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing or if a suspect is in custody.

