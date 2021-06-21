Video: 2 men wanted in stabbing of NYC mayoral campaign volunteer

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — Police Monday released new surveillance footage they said shows two men wanted in connection with the Bronx stabbing of a campaign volunteer for mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

The 42-year-old man was attacked near 149th Street and Morris Avenue around 2;30 p.m. Sunday, police said. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Contrary to what Adams said on Sunday, police on Monday morning said they believe the men used a knife to stab the victim multiple times, not an ice pick.

Cops did find an ice pick at the scene but it belonged to the volunteer, according to authorities.

Authorities said they believe the first man seen in the video, wearing a red bandana and a white tank top, is the the suspected assailant.

Police said he fled the scene on foot, heading southbound on Morris Avenue, accompanies by the second man seen in the video, wearing a gray sweater and beige pants.

Police said the attack was not politically motivated.

According to the NYPD, the victim himself has over 40 prior arrests, including rape and firearms charges. They said he has not been cooperative with the detectives investigating the attack.

Police said they’re looking into whether a past feud between the victim and the suspects was what motivated of the stabbing.

The volunteer was in surgery on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from Adams.

“We pray for him,” the mayoral hopeful tweeted. “This violence must stop.”

The victim had been “working hard & volunteering every day,” Adams wrote on Twitter..

Mayoral contender Andrew Yang also tweeted about the stabbing.

“Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric,” he tweeted.”

Candidates Maya Wiley, Scott Stringer, Kathryn Garcia and Shaun Donovan also tweeted about the stabbing.