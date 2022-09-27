(NewsNation) — Police are investigating the carjacking of a Philadephia mother and teen daughter that was captured on video.

FOX29 reported that the two were leaving their home around 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, when the armed carjacker ambushed them. Police later said it appeared the man was “laying in wait,” according to the station.

Video shows one of the women screaming as they see the carjacker come up to their vehicle.

The suspect is seen pointing a black handgun at the victims and chasing them.

One of the women can be seen on video throwing her bag on the ground and pleading with the person carjacking them: “Whatever you want, take whatever you want, sir, just go.”

After taking the woman’s purse, the carjacker drove off in the family’s Hyundai Santa Fe, FOX29 reported.

Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan told FOX 29 that no one was injured.

“They were just obviously stressed and afraid for their lives,” he said.

Gun violence in Philadelphia has become a growing concern in recent years.

The New York Times wrote in August that the number of homicides in Philadelphia is on track to be the highest in police records. This year, more than 1,400 people in the city have been shot, The Times said.

Recently, Philadelphia reached a tragic milestone: 400 gun deaths since the start of the new year, ABC Action News in Philadelphia reported.



