Video: Suspect appears to hug victim before deadly shooting

(NewsNation) — New surveillance video shows what appears to be a suspect hugging his victim before a deadly shooting in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit released the surveillance footage Friday in the interest of identifying the suspect.

Detectives say the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man happened around 2:25 a.m. May 30, 2021, in the 1000 block of West Olney Avenue in Philadelphia.

The suspect was last spotted running on 10th Street from Olney Avenue after the shooting. He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, heavyset with a full beard.

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. To submit a tip, call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach them, but instead call 911.