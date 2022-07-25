Video: Suspects hit NYC man with car, then allegedly rob him

Editors note: The content in the media player above contains graphic video.

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A New York man is recovering after he was violently struck by a car and allegedly robbed Saturday while lying unconscious on the pavement, and the jaw-dropping incident was caught on camera.

Dramatic video captured the 39-year-old man crossing the street in a crosswalk when a black four-door sedan swerved off the road and hit him. Police said it happened in the Bronx on 898 East 169th Street at around 6:40 a.m.

The impact forced the man to flip over in the air before landing on the sidewalk, according to a police video. The victim suffered bodily trauma and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After the pedestrian was hit, two suspects got out of the car and robbed the unconscious victim before fleeing the scene, police said. The suspects later returned and rummaged through the man’s pockets as he lay helpless on the pavement, the video shows. Police did not say what was stolen from the man.

Area residents said the victim works at a bodega near the crime scene. They told NewsNation affiliate WPIX he’s worked there for years.

Police released a video of the incident, but NewsNation has decided not to publish the full video given its graphic nature.

Authorities provided photos of the vehicle and the three men sought in the incident.

Police encouraged anyone with information to notify them via their 800-577-TIPS phone hotline or Twitter.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.