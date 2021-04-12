VIDEO: Thief on motorcycle rips necklace off woman in middle of New York crosswalk

A thief stole a chain off a woman’s neck while on a motorcycle in Washington Heights, Manhattan on April 10, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — A thief on the back of a motorcycle snatched a chain off a woman’s neck during a drive-by robbery on a New York street on Saturday, police said.

Police said two suspects drove by the 73-year-old victim as she crossed a street in Washington Heights just after 1 p.m.

In a video released by the New York Police Department, the suspect on the back of the motorcycle reached out and ripped the chain off the woman’s neck, as they passed her in the crosswalk.

The suspects then fled the scene, police said.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery in front of 1601 St. Nicholas Ave. #Manhattan On 4/10/21 @ 1:08 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/1pu5dbDAGA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 11, 2021

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.