Virginia toddler taken from church nursery in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

GILES COUNTY, Va. (NewsNation Now) — The FBI has joined the search for a missing 2-year-old boy in Virginia who was abducted from a nursery at a church Sunday, authorities said.

FBI Richmond said Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from the nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Virginia, just before noon local time.

Virginia State Police said the child is in “extreme danger.”

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Noah, as well as a photo of the boy being led from the church by an unknown woman. In the photo, the suspect appears to be wearing jeans, a blue coat and a winter beanie hat. They are possibly traveling in a dark-colored SUV or van, officials said.

Noah Gabriel Trout, 2, was taken from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Virginia. The photo of the right shows the unknown woman who police believe took him. Photos provided by Giles County Sheriffs Office.

Noah is described as a white boy with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 2-foot-9 and weighs about 33 pounds. FBI officials clarified what the boy was wearing when he was abducted, and tweeted a photo of a green graphic t-shirt with a tie, saying Noah was wearing a similar shirt in royal blue underneath an orange jacket.

Noah was wearing a similar shirt in Royal Blue when he was abducted, authorities said. Photo provided by FBI Richmond.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference about the case at 1 p.m. ET.

If you have information about this abduction, you are asked to call 911, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842, or the anonymous tip line at (540) 696-6013.