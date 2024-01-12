Watch live: Testimony continues in Michelle Troconis trial in Jennifer Farber Dulos case

Watch live coverage of the trial on WTNH.com or the free News 8 app.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The trial for Michelle Troconis, charged in connection to the disappearance and death of a New Canaan mother, resumes Friday in Stamford.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, in May 2019 at Farber Dulos’ New Canaan home.

Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. She’s accused of being with Dulos when he drove around Hartford disposing of evidence, and was with him when he washed a truck to clear it of evidence. Troconis has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Hundreds of witnesses are expected to be called to testify in the multi-week trial, including officers from multiple police departments, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Scientists, representatives from multiple companies and dozens of other individuals are also on the list.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found. However, a judge declared her dead in October 2023. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

