Watch: New Yorkers spot dolphins swimming in East River

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — New Yorkers walking along the East River Tuesday took in a rare site: dolphins swimming through the water.

They were spotted from WNYC Transmitter Park around noon close to the shore in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

While it may be uncommon to see, a number of marine mammals live in the water around New York, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. There are several types and seals and whales along with dolphins and porpoises.

The dolphins — bottlenose, common, pilot and Risso’s — are most often seen off the south shore of Long Island, according to the DEC. Most sightings happen in the summer when the water is warmer.