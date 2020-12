NEW YORK CITY (NewsNation) — You’ve seen pizza rats, but how about pizza squirrels?

A squirrel was caught enjoying a New York City staple, a jumbo pizza slice, on Christmas morning.

The moment was captured on Instagram by Anna Deutsch at McGlorick Park in Brooklyn.

An onlooker can be heard saying “Merry Christmas, squirrel,” along with “this squirrel is going to live for more than 16 years.”