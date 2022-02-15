CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — A dashboard camera captured an out-of-control tire that smashed the windshield of a police cruiser Monday.

Dash camera video captured the moment the tire rolled off a pickup truck before smashing through the window of a Spring Township Police Department police cruiser monitoring traffic at a busy intersection in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

The tire was launched into the air and sent to the opposite side of the road; it did not hit any other vehicles. The cruiser has suffered extensive damage, but nobody was injured in the incident.

“Talk about answered prayers for protection,” Spring Township Police Chief Adam Salyards said in a Facebook post, adding that both officers involved were OK after the collision.

NewsNation affiliate WTAJ and Storyful contributed to this report.